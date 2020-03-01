LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.11 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

