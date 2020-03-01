LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $77,299.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,395,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,481,193 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.