Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0164 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $873,877.00 and $51,806.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

