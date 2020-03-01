Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $57.62 or 0.00678539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, BitBay and DSX. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,197,587 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Gate.io, BCEX, OTCBTC, Exrates, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Korbit, C2CX, DragonEX, Koineks, Bitso, Coindeal, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Covesting, Mercatox, IDCM, Kraken, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins, Buda, Bittylicious, ZB.COM, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Bitfinex, COSS, Coinroom, LBank, Instant Bitex, DOBI trade, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Stellarport, Bitinka, Coinone, Ovis, LocalTrade, Nanex, BL3P, Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, OKEx, Coinsquare, Lykke Exchange, DSX, LakeBTC, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, OKCoin.cn, GOPAX, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, xBTCe, Gatecoin, TradeOgre, BTC Markets, Bitlish, BX Thailand, BtcTurk, Fatbtc, CPDAX, OKCoin International, Bitmaszyna, Bitsane, Koinim, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinut, CoinTiger, QuadrigaCX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bithesap, C-CEX, BiteBTC, Liqui, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitbank, Binance, SouthXchange, Bits Blockchain, BitMarket, BitcoinTrade, HitBTC, CoinsBank, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, C-Patex, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, YoBit, WEX, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, Bithumb, EXX, QBTC, DigiFinex, Koinex, Mercado Bitcoin, FCoin, Kucoin, Exmo, Coinbase Pro, CoinEgg, Bitstamp, Sistemkoin, Kuna, RightBTC, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Livecoin, Bibox, Huobi, Coinsuper, BTCC, BitFlip and TDAX. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.