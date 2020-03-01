Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $65,912.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.02919115 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.12 or 0.87991396 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 665,426,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

