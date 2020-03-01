Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $119,934.00 and $440.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,111.59 or 2.36039602 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,722,647 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

