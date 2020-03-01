Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.