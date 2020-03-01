Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Short Interest Update

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

NASDAQ:LVGO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.