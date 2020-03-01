Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 63.50 ($0.84).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price for the company.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

