Lobstex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,739.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $330,719.00 and approximately $103,739.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007555 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,705,568 coins and its circulating supply is 18,705,556 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

