Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $369.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

