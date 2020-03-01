LockTrip Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Gatecoin. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $11,961.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

