LockTrip Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004580 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 7% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $13,429.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019606 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003968 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 167.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

