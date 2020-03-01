LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 229,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $184.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.61. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.