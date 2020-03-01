Loom Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.06 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, Coinbe and Upbit. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,686,388 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinbe, Poloniex, Upbit, Allbit, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, Fatbtc, Tidex, Bittrex, DragonEX, Hotbit, YoBit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

