Loopring (LRC) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OTCBTC, IDEX and OKEx. Loopring has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and $1.94 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,008,254,181 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, AirSwap, IDEX, YoBit, IDAX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Bithumb, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

