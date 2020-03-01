Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $346.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

