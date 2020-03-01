Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 618.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

LOW opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

