Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

