LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,857. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.