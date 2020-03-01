LSV Asset Management Acquires 48,700 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of AES worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

