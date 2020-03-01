LSV Asset Management Acquires 53,294 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.75% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $11.53 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.