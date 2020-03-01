LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.59% of Meet Group worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 296,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meet Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEET stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Meet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.