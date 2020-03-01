LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of SUPN opened at $17.99 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.