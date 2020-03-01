LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.11% of First Defiance Financial worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDEF stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDEF shares. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

