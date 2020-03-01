LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,881,563 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $93.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

