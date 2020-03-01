LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.70% of Peoples Bancorp worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.55 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

