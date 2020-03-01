LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 812.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.24% of Interface worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Interface by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $897.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

