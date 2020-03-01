LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.06% of Miller Industries worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2,729.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

MLR stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.