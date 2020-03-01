LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.81% of Smart Global worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.84 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Barclays boosted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

