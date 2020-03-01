LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

