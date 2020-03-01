LSV Asset Management Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.02% of Weis Markets worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 2,939.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $708,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

