LSV Asset Management Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.61% of Retail Value worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Value by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Retail Value by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Value by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Value by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $397,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RVI opened at $27.79 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $573.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

