LSV Asset Management Has $11.33 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.26% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $757.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. ValuEngine raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

