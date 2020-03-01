LSV Asset Management Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.20% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PJC stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

