LSV Asset Management Has $13.84 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Raymond James worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $83.63 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $200,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,345,554 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

