LSV Asset Management Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.