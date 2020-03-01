LSV Asset Management Has $16.74 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 343.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,084 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of American Woodmark worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $83.77 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

