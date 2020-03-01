LSV Asset Management Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

