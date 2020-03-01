LSV Asset Management Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

