LSV Asset Management Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of Uniti Group worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 384,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.