LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.01% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

