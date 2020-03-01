LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.04% of EnPro Industries worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NPO stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.82.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

