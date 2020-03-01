LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.40% of Camden National worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Camden National by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

