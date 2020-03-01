LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after acquiring an additional 396,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $119.81 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $117.38 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

