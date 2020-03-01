LSV Asset Management Purchases 52,408 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dell were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Dell by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Dell by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

