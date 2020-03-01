LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.57% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.13. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

