LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.29% of Regional Management worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

