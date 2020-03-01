LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

