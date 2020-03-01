LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Teradyne worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:TER opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

